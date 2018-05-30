It's been a week and we're still not over James Kavanagh's new cat

This time last week, we were introduced to Princess Diana Kavanagh, James Kavanagh's cat, writes Sally Gorman.

Snapchatter James and his partner William took to Instagram to showcase the newest addition to their family Diana - a Welsh Sphynx kitten.

She's hairless in case you haven't noticed and the Snapchat sensation has described her as feeling just like a "warm peach." Gorg!

We can't exactly say we were surprised when we heard the kitty had been named after James' number one idol, Lady Di but was Enya another contender?

Captioning the first photo of his new pet last week, James said:

Meet the newest member of our family: Princess Diana Kavanagh. She’s a Welsh Sphynx kitten and she’s the most gorgeously friendly little thing.

He went on to explain that Princess Diana had already made acquaintance with their original family cat Al and by the sounds of it their relationship is already blossoming.

"Her & Al have met, are beginning to bond and are going to be best friends," he said.

Diana also has her own Instagram account believe it or not. You can keep up with all her escapades here.

Amazingly, she currently has almost 8,000 followers and we are jealous.

Her Royal Highness also played a part in repealing the Eighth Amendment and was an avid campaigner.

James captioned a pic of Diana sporting a Repeal t-shirt: "A MESSAGE FROM HRH @dianathesphynx: “Vote YES tomorrow. Meow.” 👑"

She's only been here a week and she's already causing a stir, we can't wait to see what she gets up to next.

Check out some pics from her fab photo shoot with Anouska.

A break from repeal related tweets - today I met @JamesKavanagh_ AMAZING new kitty Dianna and I am in LUUUUURRRRVVVVEEE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cN6xktLX0k — Λ N O U S K Λ (@anouskaPB) May 25, 2018

Swooning!

Elsewhere, James and William's highly anticipated Currabinny Cookbook is available for pre-order here.

Pre-ordered books will arrive with special Currabinny goodies and signed by both William and James.