It’s been a great week for adorable baby animals in zoos

The past week has seen some adorable footage of baby animals from zoos around the world.

Toronto Zoo welcomed a rare pygmy hippopotamus calf.

Dallas Zoo posted an update on its resident gorilla and her tiny baby Saambili.

SWEET SLEEPY SAAMBILI: We're not crying. YOU'RE crying. 😭 Check out this sweet moment we captured between our precious Saambili and mom, Hope.❤️ #SaambiliSaturday

Posted by Dallas Zoo on Saturday, August 18, 2018

Carole the baby rhino tried her first banana at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Baby hippo Fiona enjoyed a snack at Cincinnati Zoo.

A baby orangutan was introduced to her adoring public at Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

A huddle of penguin chicks took a dip at Point Defiance Zoo in Washington.

Denver Zoo shared this adorable clip of Cerah the baby orangutan.

And finally Binghamyon Zoo in New York state gave the public the chance to name this fluffy red panda cub.

Let’s hope next week has just as much cuteness in store.

- Press Association
