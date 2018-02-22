It's a girl! Another Giraffe calf born at Dublin Zoo

A new female calf has been bord in Dublin Zoo - just a week after they celebrated the birth of a male Asian calf.

Born on Tuesday February 13, the Rothschild giraffe calf stands at over 6ft tall and weighs an estimated 40kg.

The new-born joins the rest of Dublin Zoo’s giraffes, including its mother Maeve and father Tafari, in the African Savanna.

Team leader at Dublin Zoo, Helen Clarke-Bennett said: “The giraffe calf is very lively and is engaging positively with the rest of the herd. Mother Maeve and her calf are healthy and Maeve is doing an amazing job of looking after the new arrival. We’re very excited about this addition to the Dublin Zoo herd and to see what the rest of the year will bring.”

Pop over to Dublin Zoo’s website or Facebook page for details on how to visit the newborn