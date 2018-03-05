'It wasn't going wait': Baby born outside Dublin hospital

A "very eager" baby has been born outside the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

Midwives came outside to help paramedics deliver the newborn in a Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the baby "decided it wasn't going wait".

Those involved say the new arrival is healthy.

- Digital Desk

