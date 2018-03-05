It was all about bricks, islands and Christine on Room To Improve last night

Meet Christine. She was Dermot’s client on last night’s Room To Improve.

After buying a terraced house in Clontarf, she was keen to have some Bannon magic throughout it.

Christine was definite in what she was looking for from Dermot, and Twitter was definite in their feeling for her.

I was about to give up watching #RoomToImprove because yer wan was such a dose. But I wanted to see if she had any mates at the end, I was surprised to be honest — Jen Hatton (@Jen__Hatton) March 4, 2018

But some people were very impressed with her.

Ppl are very critical of Christine. She knew what she wanted and fit a lot in the project for her budget. Sounds smart to me! #roomtoimprove — Luke Benson (@lukegerbenson) March 4, 2018

She was certainly prepared with a 25-page wishlist…

25 pages of ideas!!!! #roomtoimprove — Olivia King (@chuckles33) March 4, 2018

And she was certain she wanted an island in her kitchen.

However, Dermot and QS Lisa were wary about the budget.

She says the budget is €130k. I can tell you now it isn't. #roomtoimprove — Enda Fanning (@EFFanning) March 4, 2018

Love how straight talking Lisa is ...’dose of reality’ needed 😂 #RoomToImprove — jennifer lee (@jeniblee) March 4, 2018

And the ‘dose of reality’ came when Dermot revealed his plan…and the expectations and the budget clashed.

She wants Sex and the City but has an Eastenders budget.🙈 #roomtoimprove — Eilis Brennan (@eilisbrennan) March 4, 2018

‘I’m disappointed that things cost so much’ - I can’t even deal with this. #roomtoimprove — Peter (@peterc83) March 4, 2018

And Lisa was quick to hand out the reality medicine.

Jesus I wouldn’t get on the wrong side of Lisa-she is scary #CaptainSensible #roomtoimprove — Carly Killen (@carly_killen) March 4, 2018

Lisa would make a deadly finance minister #roomtoimprove — Lise Hand (@liseinthecity) March 4, 2018

This QS takes no prisoners. #RoomToImprove — Paula O'Connor (@paulaoconnor_) March 4, 2018

As the build began, problems emerged.

This is the best one yet!

She's going to do her nut over the woodworm #RoomToImprove — john william osullivan (@putlock) March 4, 2018

Woodworm, drainage issue. All's needed now is dry rot to make the Victorian refurb trilogy. #RoomToImprove — Miriam Ahern (@MiriamAhern) March 4, 2018

Ah the old foundation issue ....#RoomToImprove — Aiden Durkan (@durka76) March 4, 2018

House redesigned to solve the issues, and Christine was much happier.

‘Totally in line with my requirements’ 😂 #RoomToImprove — Emer Roche (@bemerboche) March 4, 2018

I like what @DermotBannon did there for the IT manager, when the design didn't work he turned it off then back on again! #roomtoimprove — Paul Hickey (@shinehead73) March 4, 2018

But there was quite a debate over the bricks for the garden.

She’s not letting go of that brick anyway #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/4RLuXvg4tP — Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) March 4, 2018

Red bricks, white bricks... I think it’s the yellow brick road we are all on tonight.... #roomtoimprove.. — jennifer lee (@jeniblee) March 4, 2018

Is it still a curveball if the client saw it coming? #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/8H0l2U884Z — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 4, 2018

In the end, Dermot won out with his grey brick.

In the end, Dermot’s decision to go with the white brick wall is a hit with Christine. Solid choice, Mr. Bannon. #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/lea6qoFtgg — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 4, 2018

There was another visit from Lisa as the tight budget was stretched further.

When your ma sits you down and says if you don’t start studying you’re going to fail your Leaving! #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/AUXrv8CJpJ — Nobby (@NobbyFM104) March 4, 2018

Christine vs Lisa is going to be epic. And @DermotBannon in the middle. I feel for him tonight #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/UhSa1TTcti — Exhausted Pigeon (@TheRealGerLynch) March 4, 2018

However, the kitchen proved problematic. Christine did get her island…

…but there was an issue with the colour.

in fairness Dermot if you're going to change her colour scheme at least consult with the client! #roomtoimprove — Kate Bielinski (@katebielinski) March 4, 2018

The cabinet maker must be feeling totes awks standing there while mam and dad fight. #RoomToImprove — Michelle de Norraig (@myshellybelle) March 4, 2018

But would the house turn out to be Christine’s dream house? Of course it would!

Dermot has brought the style and sophistication of a New York loft to Christine’s vintage red brick house.



This really is Manhattan meets Clontarf. #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/MLciyQYfQj — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 4, 2018

“She arrived with a scrapbook full of dreams.



It was my job to interpret those pages, and turn it into a reality.” #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/ZTEH9AFKzF — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 4, 2018

The house looks good. #roomtoimprove — Olivia Chau (@olliechau) March 4, 2018

#roomtoimprove Well done Christine. Your home is amazing, especially the blue kitchen. — Fiscal Space (@WigglesTiggles) March 4, 2018

He’s done it again, fair play, the boys got talent. #RoomToImprove — david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) March 4, 2018

And a lot of people had a soft spot for Christine by the end of it all.

The house is bloody gorgeous. Dermot is brilliant!! Christine obviously works incredibly hard to get what she has. And, remember, pre-recorded TV shows can be edited in any number of ways. #roomtoimprove — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) March 4, 2018

Fair play to Christine. She has a beautiful house in the end and didn’t compromise on what she really wanted. It’s her money, would the same be said if it were a male client with the same requests? Dermot did a super job. #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/16geLlnL5R — Niamh O'Brien (@NiamhOBrien2) March 4, 2018