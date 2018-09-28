It was a feel good Friday for the 'Sample Our Street' event in Cork city

Traders in Cork city took to the streets this evening as part of 'Feel Good Friday' to showcase the best of what they have to offer.

The ‘Sample Our Street’ event took place in the Victorian Quarter of the city for an hour from 5.30pm and gave people have the opportunity to tase some of the treats on offer from proprietors.

Traders took their businesses to the street to raise awareness of what the area has the offer.

The MacCurtain street traders association organised the event.

Passersby got to enjoy treats such as chocolate pots, pizza slices, tasters on platters and even gin, while special offers were also up for grabs on the night.

Here are some pictures from 'Sample Our Street':

