It rained in Cork like and Twitter went mad boy
It couldn't really be called a deluge but a few drops of rain fell in Cork and everyone went a bit crazy.
No where more so than on Twitter where, despite the sun dipping behind a few clouds for a minute, da Cork humour was out in force as per usual.
If you're looking for rain head to Cork city now. pic.twitter.com/VvD8gx8R37— Brian Crowley (@Brian__Crowley) July 4, 2018
Rain in Cork! Had to restore the (recently al fresco) dinner table to the dining room. Are we not Spanish any more now?— Jill O'Sullivan (@Jillovan) July 4, 2018
Ridiculously excited about a few sprinkles! 😂 #rain #Cork pic.twitter.com/QXxxAXjNPr— Betty's Garden 🌻 (@BettyInCork) July 4, 2018
Chaotic scenes in Cork.... pic.twitter.com/yYg5iapvOw— Brian O'Connell (@oconnellbrian) July 4, 2018
Tomorrow in cork....— Reardens (@Reardenscork) July 4, 2018
Once again @TheSimpsons predict the future #rain #cork pic.twitter.com/Uc0cr7ffBq
Cork people right now #Rain #sun @MetEireann ☔️☀️ pic.twitter.com/LF6O3B3sRJ— Reardens (@Reardenscork) July 4, 2018
Let's hope normal service resumed at sunrise ...
- Digital desk
