It rained in Cork like and Twitter went mad boy

It couldn't really be called a deluge but a few drops of rain fell in Cork and everyone went a bit crazy.

No where more so than on Twitter where, despite the sun dipping behind a few clouds for a minute, da Cork humour was out in force as per usual.

If you're looking for rain head to Cork city now. pic.twitter.com/VvD8gx8R37 — Brian Crowley (@Brian__Crowley) July 4, 2018

Rain in Cork! Had to restore the (recently al fresco) dinner table to the dining room. Are we not Spanish any more now? — Jill O'Sullivan (@Jillovan) July 4, 2018

Let's hope normal service resumed at sunrise ...

- Digital desk