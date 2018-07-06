It came from beneath the sea - giant octopus sculpture takes over festival in Louth

A giant man-made octopus has arrived just in time for the SeaFoodRocks Festival in Clogherhead, Co.Louth.

The octopus is made entirely from reclaimed & recycled marine waste and was created in a bid to reduce the amount of plastics and non-biodegradable waste at this years’ festival.

The Clogherhead Community Group not only funded this project but collected the litter on a regular basis from the boats as they landed.

Damien Kierans from Red Fish Events said, “Charles Preston of LPM Bohemia conceived the idea and along with Jig from Jigantics has forged on to create the beast with experienced help from local fishermen.”

Explaining how the community was involved Damien added, “Clean Coasts, Aston Village Educate Together, V&W Recycling and Dreadnots GAA Football Club contributed plastic waste to the project so it's been a real community project.”

A new survey by Sky Ocean Rescue recently revealed that more than 80 percent of people believe plastic pollution is impacting local lakes and rivers on a daily basis.

In a recent Facebook competition the gigantic octopus was christened ‘OctoAsh’ so it’s hoped that he will draw people’s attention to marine litter and make for a talking point about the amount of plastic that's thrown into the ocean every day.

SeaFoodRocks 2018 runs from July 13-15 with tickets available now.