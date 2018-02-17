It appears Wales has been recognised as an independent state in the Marvel universe

Marvel’s new film Black Panther has got viewers excited after they spotted a Welsh flag in one scene.

Set in the fictional country of Wakanda, the scene, which appears after the film’s credits, shows King T’Challa standing on stage alongside a Welsh flag at the United Nations.

And Welsh viewers can’t help but wonder whether their country is independent in this Marvel universe.

The film, meanwhile, has been praised by critics for its representation of race and gender and the positive image it presents of Africa.

US actor Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa – aka Black Panther – in the film.

