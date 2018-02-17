It appears Wales has been recognised as an independent state in the Marvel universe

Marvel’s new film Black Panther has got viewers excited after they spotted a Welsh flag in one scene.

Set in the fictional country of Wakanda, the scene, which appears after the film’s credits, shows King T’Challa standing on stage alongside a Welsh flag at the United Nations.

It in the far right side on the end. pic.twitter.com/dZBcCKjOY4 — Rhys Davies (@RhysDaviesGlyn) February 15, 2018

And Welsh viewers can’t help but wonder whether their country is independent in this Marvel universe.

Not only does #BlackPanther support Welsh independence it appears to envisage Wales as a future superpower with a privileged seat at the UN alongside USA, Japan and uh...the Netherlands. England out of sight. Class haha https://t.co/Qzr6j3F4BE — Kieran Owen (@Par_S_Thomas) February 15, 2018

THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! — ❌☠️ 🅃🄷🄴 🅃🄾🅇🅇🄸🄲 🄾🄽🄴 ☠️❌ (@RoxxieToxxic) February 16, 2018

😍😍😍 — Matthew Youde (@mattyoude) February 15, 2018

The film, meanwhile, has been praised by critics for its representation of race and gender and the positive image it presents of Africa.

US actor Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa – aka Black Panther – in the film.