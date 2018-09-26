ISPCA looking for a special home for rescued python named Penelope

The ISPCA are looking for help in finding a special home for a one metre long Royal Python.

The 3-year-old snake, named Penelope, was rescued in July after causing quite a stir in Leitrim over the summer and was brought to a reptile centre in Letterkenny.

She was first spotted by an understandably startled member of the public who was out walking near Kinlough Park.

Following the initial sighting, the ISPCA received a number of calls from residents in the area and was eventually rescued from the park by a volunteer after a week.

When she was found she was in a relatively good condition but slightly hungry and she is described as a social and friendly snake.

And now the ISPCA are looking for a home for Penelope.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley said: “It is important that this python goes to an experienced reptile keeper.

"We rescued a few snakes that were on the loose this summer and would like to remind the public that these reptiles make great escape artists.

"Please make sure their enclosures are secure, and please don’t deliberately release them.”

If you are interested in adopting Penelope, please contact ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, telephone; 074 91 52360 or email; donegal@ispca.ie