Is this the internet's youngest art blogger?
21/08/2018 - 21:06:00Back to Discover Home
Talented toddler Libby Williams is breaking into the art world with her blog, Like It Was Done By A Toddler.
LIWDBAT, a creative collaboration with mum Mary Harrington Williams, began in August 2018 and documents the English youngster’s artistic endeavours with amazing commentary.
The blog’s description reads: “The artist, Elisabeth (Libby) Williams, was born in 2016 and is self-taught.
“Her interests include the interplay of Jungian archetype and contemporary politics, Goethean colour theory, digging in the sandpit, and the dialogue between each artist’s situation of herself within a tradition and the contemporary pressure for creative ‘originality’.”
Mary, who runs and provides commentary for the blog, explained that the project began as a joke, but that she loves the creations her daughter cooks up.
She said: “It started out as a joke on WhatsApp with a friend who also has a toddler daughter (she appears on the blog as visiting artist ‘Pipsinella’). My friend actually is in the art world and we started sending each other toddler art with gallery-style commentary.
“It got so I was seeing everything Libby did in those terms so I started blogging it just to get it out of my system, and to make my friend laugh.
“I’ve always loved drawing and painting and it’s been such a buzz seeing Libby start to enjoy it too.”
Mary, from Cambridge in England, adds art gallery-style captions to complement each of Libby’s pieces, delving deep into the meaning of the work.
She said: “I couldn’t tell you whether I feel like I’m poking fun at contemporary art or participating in it. Why shouldn’t we see her work as real art?
“A lot of contemporary art is just a collection of objects until you stick a commentary on it and put it in a gallery; given that, which one of us is the artist – the one painting or the one providing the commentary?
“Are her paintings ‘found objects’ for my artistic practice? Or am I just having a laugh providing spoof commentary for a toddler’s paintings? I couldn’t say.”
As well as hosting Libby’s creative work, the blog also showcases several “visiting artists” from around the world.
LIWDBAT accepts artistic submissions, and is open to work from children everywhere with a passion for arts and crafts.
Mary said: “Like all parents of course I think my child is an artistic genius, but even independent of the fact it’s my daughter’s work I find some of her creations (especially the paintings) genuinely lovely.
“I’d love nothing more than to give a platform to some more of the up-and-coming artists out there.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here