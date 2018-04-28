Is stair art the new street art? Here are some of the most beautiful staircases in the world

Back to Discover Home

Strolling cities, scouting out street art has become a standard part of many a city break. From Mexico City to Lisbon or Valparaiso, Chile, pieces of art adorn sides of buildings so much, that the street art in itself is a draw to a new place.

Some of the most picture perfect art is painted onto flights of stairs – and it’s conveniently Instagrammable too.

Just about everyone who’s travelled through Rio de Janeiro has a photo on the colourful Escadaria Selarón, or the Selaron Steps, created by Jorge Selarón and often called the world’s most beautiful staircase.

In between the bohemian neighbourhoods of Lapa and Santa Teresa is the vivid mosaic covering more than 200 steps. Selaron was Chilean but Rio became his adopted city, and renovating the dilapidated steps in 1990 was a tribute to it.

Here are some others that are just as Insta-worthy…

 Eureka Springs, Arkansas 

Kowloon Park, Hong Kong

16th Avenue, San Francisco

Paris, France

#streetart #urbanart #paris #13th

A post shared by Luke J (@totallytotecentral) on

Aydin, Turkey

Valaparaiso, Chile

Stockholm, Sweden

#stockholm #stairart #moderart #beaut

A post shared by Paul Kennedy (@paulkennedy01) on

Rue Prunelle, Lyon

Yongsan Station, Seoul 

❤ #korea #yongsanstation #love #stairs #stairart #pidgeon #humid #tourist

A post shared by Alex Lee (@ayesslee) on

Albertina Museum, Austria

Amman, Jordan 

Streetart in Amman #discoverjordan #streetart #stairart #colorfull

A post shared by Jonas taher (@jonas_taher) on

Rome, Italy
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Travel, Travel, Stair Art, Apr 29, UK, Art, Street Art, travel, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover