Is stair art the new street art? Here are some of the most beautiful staircases in the world
28/04/2018 - 11:07:00Back to Discover Home
Strolling cities, scouting out street art has become a standard part of many a city break. From Mexico City to Lisbon or Valparaiso, Chile, pieces of art adorn sides of buildings so much, that the street art in itself is a draw to a new place.
Some of the most picture perfect art is painted onto flights of stairs – and it’s conveniently Instagrammable too.
Just about everyone who’s travelled through Rio de Janeiro has a photo on the colourful Escadaria Selarón, or the Selaron Steps, created by Jorge Selarón and often called the world’s most beautiful staircase.
In between the bohemian neighbourhoods of Lapa and Santa Teresa is the vivid mosaic covering more than 200 steps. Selaron was Chilean but Rio became his adopted city, and renovating the dilapidated steps in 1990 was a tribute to it.
Here are some others that are just as Insta-worthy…
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Kowloon Park, Hong Kong
16th Avenue, San Francisco
Paris, France
Aydin, Turkey
Valaparaiso, Chile
Stockholm, Sweden
Rue Prunelle, Lyon
Yongsan Station, Seoul
Albertina Museum, Austria
Amman, Jordan
Rome, Italy
Join the conversation - comment here