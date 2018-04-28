Is stair art the new street art? Here are some of the most beautiful staircases in the world

Strolling cities, scouting out street art has become a standard part of many a city break. From Mexico City to Lisbon or Valparaiso, Chile, pieces of art adorn sides of buildings so much, that the street art in itself is a draw to a new place.

Some of the most picture perfect art is painted onto flights of stairs – and it’s conveniently Instagrammable too.

Just about everyone who’s travelled through Rio de Janeiro has a photo on the colourful Escadaria Selarón, or the Selaron Steps, created by Jorge Selarón and often called the world’s most beautiful staircase.

In between the bohemian neighbourhoods of Lapa and Santa Teresa is the vivid mosaic covering more than 200 steps. Selaron was Chilean but Rio became his adopted city, and renovating the dilapidated steps in 1990 was a tribute to it.

Here are some others that are just as Insta-worthy…

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Only 7 weeks until summer 🌈 #springbreak #springstreet #eurekasprings #arkansaslife #igersarkansas #sunshineandrainbows #streetart #eurekasprings #stairart A post shared by Madison Rice (@rice.madisone) on Apr 7, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

Kowloon Park, Hong Kong

Listening to music is hearing the voice of someone you are with. 😊 . . . . . . . #stairs #stairart #stairmural #nathanroad #tsimshatsui #travelhongkong #discoverhongkong #hkstreetart #hongkongstreetart A post shared by Amabel Suva Go (@amabelsgo) on Feb 7, 2018 at 4:41am PST

16th Avenue, San Francisco

I’d follow these stairs over a yellow brick road 🌞. . . . #sanfrancisco #sanfran #sanfranciscoworld #mosaictile #sanfranart #california #tiledsteps #westcoast #stairway #stairart #mosaic #mosaicsteps #citylife #exploring #instatravel #travelgram #newadventures #sfeveryday A post shared by KJ Travels (@itdidntstayinvegas) on Jan 19, 2018 at 6:31pm PST

Paris, France

#streetart #urbanart #paris #13th A post shared by Luke J (@totallytotecentral) on Feb 4, 2018 at 1:10pm PST

Aydin, Turkey

#aydın #turkey #yenipazar #enstantaneturkey #turkey_home #stairs #kings_hdr #kings_shots #kings_alltags #kings_villages #stairsteps #stairsporn #stairdesign #stairporn #stairart #kings_village #renklimerdivenler #colorfulstairs #instaturkey #allshotsturkey #turkeyhome #seeyouturkey #saffetemreylekesifaydinda #topturkeyphoto #turkey_shot #ig_turkey #insta_turkey #turkeyphoto #turkey_reward #turkey_photo A post shared by Sercan Özler (@sercanozler) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Valaparaiso, Chile

Beautiful day trip on a gorgeous day! #Chile #Valparaiso #StairArt #StreetArt #Travel #DayTrip #🇨🇱 #SouthAmerica A post shared by Cristian Becker (@cristianb8) on Dec 26, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Stockholm, Sweden

#stockholm #stairart #moderart #beaut A post shared by Paul Kennedy (@paulkennedy01) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Rue Prunelle, Lyon

District #croixrousse, #opticalillusion #staircase #staireway #rueprunelle #europe #france #lyon #francia #travelphotography #travel #onlylyon #monlyon #Weekend #Parc #Fun #layback A post shared by Domingo Soudais (@domingosoudais) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Yongsan Station, Seoul

❤ #korea #yongsanstation #love #stairs #stairart #pidgeon #humid #tourist A post shared by Alex Lee (@ayesslee) on Sep 4, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Albertina Museum, Austria

(Vienna is beautiful even on a rainy day!) In March 1945, the Albertina Museum was heavily damaged by Allied bombattacks. The building was rebuilt in the years after the war and was completely refurbished and modernized from 1998 to 2003. Modifications of the exterior entrance includes a signature roof by Hans Hollein. A post shared by Sharlene Kayne (@sharlene_kayne) on Apr 12, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

Amman, Jordan

Streetart in Amman #discoverjordan #streetart #stairart #colorfull A post shared by Jonas taher (@jonas_taher) on Aug 21, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

Rome, Italy