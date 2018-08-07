Irishman gets local chipper to help him propose to girlfriend

One Irishman pulled out all the stops when it came to proposing to his girlfriend and that included getting his local chipper involved.

Staff at Chip Co in Belfast received their strangest order yet when they spotted that a customer had left a note on his order asking if they'd help him pop the question to his partner.

It looks like this man couldn’t but ask his other great love for a helping hand when it came to popping the question.

The unusual request arrived in the early hours of Wednesday (August 1) morning last week.

Tony Burns from Chip Co told Belfast Live that the takeaway proposal was genuine, later adding;

“It was a random one to get but the staff rang once the order arrived and she 100% said yes.”

We can’t help but think that the proposal went a little bit like this.