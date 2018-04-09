Irish WWE star Finn Balor made a big statement about inclusivity with his WrestleMania entrance

WWE star Finn Balor captured fans’ hearts when he stepped out with members of New Orleans’ LGBTQ community in his first WrestleMania entrance.

The Irish wrestler also debuted his “For Everyone” T-shirts, which feature his triangular Balor Club logo in the rainbow flag colours, during the 34th annual extravaganza.

Following his defeat by Seth Rollins and The Miz during the show, he tweeted lyrics from John Lennon’s Imagine, saying: “Imagine all the people living life in peace. BalorClub fOreVERyone.”

Imagine all the people living life in peace...💙💚💛🧡❤️

BálorClub fOreVERyone pic.twitter.com/poJjUhZEfp — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 9, 2018

But it was his entrance into the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans which stole the show for some. Fans praised the superstar wrestler for his show of support.

I'm a proud Bisexual and your entrance was genuinely a great moment for me thank you so much 😁 — Dango🍡🐝 (@OneEyedDango) April 9, 2018

You are one awesome human being Finn. As a proud lifelong WWE fan who identifies as gay. That entrance was a Mania moment ill treasure for a long time. Thank you. So much love. ❤🌈 — Darryl Griffiths (@LegallyBOD) April 9, 2018

Thank you Finn and @SonyaDevilleWWE for representing tonight — Zara Blue Bear 🐻 (@FitnessByBlue) April 9, 2018

You are absolutely a great wrestler and that entrance meant so much to many people around the world. Thank you so much for doing this! — Gay Comic Geek (@gaycomicgeek) April 9, 2018

You are one awesome human being Finn. As a proud lifelong WWE fan who identifies as gay. That entrance was a Mania moment ill treasure for a long time. Thank you. So much love. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — · Mfc · (@cepeda_fm) April 9, 2018

Balor first revealed his re-worked logo in February this year.

As he unveiled his new T-shirt on social media last week, he said: “I am proud to announce that a portion of sales from my new shirt will go to benefit GLAAD. Because everyone deserves to be accepted and included.

“Balor Club is for everyone.”

Forreal

Forever

Foreveryone pic.twitter.com/uqgLeZW4Bw — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 2, 2018

A fifth of sales from Balor’s merchandise will be donated to GLAAD, an organisation which “rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance”.