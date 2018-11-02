Irish ultra-athlete ran 24 marathons in 24 days and raised €142k

A documentary film featuring an ultra-athlete’s incredible 24 marathons in 24 days fundraising run around Ireland has its television premiere next week.

Shane Finn's fundraising run for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) in summer 2017 raised a staggering €142,000 for the charity.

The Kerry athlete and motivational speaker is a patron of SBHI.

Shane’s motivation is his cousin Mary Evans from Celbridge, Co. Kildare, who lives with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Pushing Limits, filmed by Ben Condell, documents every step of Shane’s extraordinary journey and achievement from setting out on his first marathon in Donegal to his triumphant return home to his native Dingle, having completed his 24th marathon.

SBHI serves over 1,000 members who live with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, and supports thousands of other people including family and friends.

The charity seeks to ensure that every person in Ireland living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus receives the best access to life-transforming services over the whole of their life-time.

Pushing Limits is on RTE 1 on Monday, November 5 at 11.40pm.