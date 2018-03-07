Irish tricolour turns 170 today
The Irish flag is marking a significant milestone today.
It is 170 years since the tricolour was first unveiled to the public.
On March 7, 1848, Thomas Francis Meagher flew the flag from the Wolfe Tone Confederate Club in Waterford City.
The flag of Ireland was a gift in 1848 from a group of French women, recognised in 1916 when raised above the Dublin Post Office in the Easter Riding. The green represent the Irish people and the orange represents the British supporters of William of Orange who settled in Northern Ireland and the white was meant to symbolise the hope for a lasting truce between Roman Catholics and Protestants.
Meaghar was a leader of the Young Irelanders.
The tricolour was flown at meetings beside the French flag, celebrating the recent revolution in France.
The flag is flying high and strong over the Irish Embassy to DC. Strong showing with the upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Ireland at the time was in the midst of the Great Famine, which caused the deaths of one million Irish people and forced another million to emigrate.
The colours represented the nationalists and unionists of the time.
"The white in the centre signifies a lasting truce between the ‘orange’ and the ‘green’," Meaghar said.
The tricolour was famously flown in Dublin 68 years later during the Easter Rising in 1916.
IRISHMEN and IRISHWOMEN: In the name of God and of the dead generations from which she receives her old tradition of nationhood, Ireland, through us, summons her children to her flag and strikes for her freedom.
It might be 170, but to us, it doesn't look a day over 21.
