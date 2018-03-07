The Irish flag is marking a significant milestone today.

It is 170 years since the tricolour was first unveiled to the public.

On March 7, 1848, Thomas Francis Meagher flew the flag from the Wolfe Tone Confederate Club in Waterford City.

Meaghar was a leader of the Young Irelanders.

The tricolour was flown at meetings beside the French flag, celebrating the recent revolution in France.

Ireland at the time was in the midst of the Great Famine, which caused the deaths of one million Irish people and forced another million to emigrate.

The colours represented the nationalists and unionists of the time.

"The white in the centre signifies a lasting truce between the ‘orange’ and the ‘green’," Meaghar said.

The tricolour was famously flown in Dublin 68 years later during the Easter Rising in 1916.

It might be 170, but to us, it doesn't look a day over 21.