Irish students take part in race across Europe relying on wit, charm and Red Bull currency

Would you have what it takes to trek across Europe with Red Bull the only form of currency in your possession?

That is exactly what six Irish students from DCU and UCD are putting to the test this week.

Team Bag of Cans from UCD made their way to Zagreb yesterday.

The six Irish students, split into two teams, Bag of Cans from UCD and New Eire from DCU, are among 200 fellow university student teams from around the world who have embarked on on a seven-day journey across Europe.

The catch is that each team has to rely soley on their wit, charm, recourcefullness and random acts of kindness using Red Bull as their only form of currency to get them through.

Teams from 60 countries around the world began their Red Bull Can You Make It? challenge from one of the five different start points - Manchester, Stockholm, Madrid, Budapest and Rome - yesterday.

The aim of the challenge is to outrun other participating teams in the race across Europe to the finishing line at Amsterdam on April 17.

The Irish teams have been keeping people up to date on their journey to date with video and photos of their experiences so far.

New Eire from DCU reached their first checkpoint in Barcelona yesterday.

Track UCD's Bag of Cans and DCU's New Eire behind the scenes encounters, difficult obstacles and people they meet along the way.

Throughout their European voyage, teams will be judged based on execution of Checkpoint Challenges, completing tasks on an Adventure List and social engagement on their team pages.

- Digital Desk