Irish Rail is spreading joy to its passengers with a new piano at Connolly Station
04/06/2018 - 12:30:00Back to Discover Home
By Breda Graham
Travelling by train to Dublin today? Want to put your musical skills to good use?
Connolly Station in Dublin is the latest in the capital to install a piano, allowing passengers to take a break out of their day to sit and put their musical skills into practice.
Today we are unveiling the #connollypiano beautifully illustrated by @_hyperpictures & brought to us by @irishpianotuner #musiccantakeyouanywhere pic.twitter.com/UuASbAcT2X— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 4, 2018
A number of accomplished piano players were at the station today to officially launch the permanent piano.
The Connolly piano is the third public piano to be installed at Ianród Éireann stations.
The piano at Pearse was installed last September and the piano at Heuston was installed last March, where the initiative has proved popular bringing joy to those waiting for their trains.
Artist Holly Pereira who illustrated the piano wanted to tell a story of the many thousands of people that pass through Connolly and the story of the building itself.
She has also recently visited Mexico and Poland and was inspired by their folk art and took influence from her travels.
Unveiling of the #connollypiano today. Big thanks to @irishpianotuner for inviting me to work on it! #musiccantakeyouanywhere #illustration pic.twitter.com/fIyxyNGxiE— Holly Pereira (@_hyperpictures) June 4, 2018
Speaking at the installation John Murphy, Piano Tuning & Repair, who is the instigator of Pearse, Hueston and now Connolly pianos, said:
Station Manager, Connolly Eddie Halpin said: “Myself and my team here in Connolly are so looking forward to hearing lots of musicians give us a tune here at the station and I’m sure it will contribute greatly to the atmosphere for everyone who passes through”
Even our Station Manager Eddie gave us a tune this morning. #connollypiano #musiccantakeyouanywhere pic.twitter.com/zKGgvy4bRf— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 4, 2018
Header photo credit: Holly Pereira via Twitter @_hyperpictures
Join the conversation - comment here