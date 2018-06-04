Irish Rail is spreading joy to its passengers with a new piano at Connolly Station

By Breda Graham

Travelling by train to Dublin today? Want to put your musical skills to good use?

Connolly Station in Dublin is the latest in the capital to install a piano, allowing passengers to take a break out of their day to sit and put their musical skills into practice.

A number of accomplished piano players were at the station today to officially launch the permanent piano.

The Connolly piano is the third public piano to be installed at Ianród Éireann stations.

The piano at Pearse was installed last September and the piano at Heuston was installed last March, where the initiative has proved popular bringing joy to those waiting for their trains.

Artist Holly Pereira who illustrated the piano wanted to tell a story of the many thousands of people that pass through Connolly and the story of the building itself.

She has also recently visited Mexico and Poland and was inspired by their folk art and took influence from her travels.

Speaking at the installation John Murphy, Piano Tuning & Repair, who is the instigator of Pearse, Hueston and now Connolly pianos, said:

“The Connolly piano is the third public piano that I have worked with Iarnród Éireann on and I am thrilled that so many people are getting to play the piano in a public place and provide entertainment to the many thousands of passengers that pass through the stations every day”

Station Manager, Connolly Eddie Halpin said: “Myself and my team here in Connolly are so looking forward to hearing lots of musicians give us a tune here at the station and I’m sure it will contribute greatly to the atmosphere for everyone who passes through”

Even our Station Manager Eddie gave us a tune this morning. #connollypiano #musiccantakeyouanywhere pic.twitter.com/zKGgvy4bRf — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 4, 2018

Header photo credit: Holly Pereira via Twitter @_hyperpictures