Irish priest gets standing ovation after Britain's Got Talent audition

A parish priest from Co Meath has wowed audiences on Britain's Got Talent with his version of R.E.M's Everbody Hurts.

Fr Ray Kelly, from Oldcastle, joked with the judges before he started his performance and he blew the crowed away.

His rendition stunned the judges, with Simon Cowell the first on his feet to applaud.

Simon told the priest afterwards: "This is one of my favourite ever auditions. I really mean that.

I think your voice is beautiful. I loved the version of the song. This is everything we've been waiting for.

"I absolutely loved it."

Fr Ray went on to receive a unanimous four votes to put him into the next round.

This isn't the first time the Meath priest has come to people's attention.

In 2014, Fr Ray surprised a couple on their wedding day by singing a version of Hallelujah from the altar. The video has been watched over 60 million times and resulted in a Late Late Show appearance.

After his performance on BGT, it seems further singing success won't be far away with social media loving his audition.