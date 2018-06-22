Irish people's favourite guilty pleasure revealed
22/06/2018 - 10:06:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
Ireland loves celeb gossip more than anything else on the internet according to a new report revealing what the world's countries are searching for online.
Review.org carried out a survey asking people in 112 countries around the world what their internet habits were.
Irish people's number one obsession is celebrity news, which comes as no surprise since we do love to keep up with the Kardashians.
We go crazy whenever any celebrity comes to our shores let alone even mentions anything remotely Irish.
How I will miss IRELAND! Its' Beauty-Its' People-It's...Snack Food (#MagnificentMillie on alert for #Ep8DietPolice) pic.twitter.com/klCpbGLQ7w— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 25, 2016
While some countries were obsessed with seemingly innocent pastimes like cat videos or WebMD, others were worryingly searching for sugar daddy sites and conspiracy theories.
If you’re wondering what other countries are searching for online then check out the rest of the list.
Join the conversation - comment here