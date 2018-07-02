Irish Mammy leaves brilliant set of rules in son's suitcase ahead of Leaving Cert holiday

This Irish Mammy has gone above and beyond to ensure her son stays safe on his Leaving Cert holiday.

Mick Molloy was about to get his first taste of freedom on a Leaving Cert holiday in Santa Ponsa until he opened his suitcase and found a set of rules from his Mammy.

And this Mammy has certainly tried her best to make sure her boy doesn't come home to Wexford inked or injured.

Also, note how Mammy Molloy put extra emphasis on the "use condoms" rule.

If Mick and his pals manage to stick to half of these rules they'd be doing well! Stay safe lads.