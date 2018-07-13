Irish Journalist Enda Brady hits back over 'horrific abuse' experience during World Cup coverage

Irish Journalist Enda Brady has hit back at trolls who targeted him over World Cup coverage.

Enda Brady in Moscow for England's semi-final- Photo:Skynews

The Wexford native is a new correspondent for Sky and was lucky enough to be sent to cover the tournament in Russia for the past few weeks.

However, while he was there he was targeted by abusive online trolls for being an Irishman reporting on England games.

In a statement posted on the Sky News website today, Brady vowed to continue his work while ignoring the abuse he has received on social media.

He wrote: “This is a polite message to all of the people who have taken the time to find me online over the last five weeks in Russia and send me abuse.

“I’ll keep it simple for you – I’m getting paid to be at a World Cup and you’re on your laptop.

“Truly one of the funniest things about covering this tournament has been the number of nasty messages I’ve received from people who were too scared to come out here.

He went on to say that the abuse didn’t upset him “slightest” and suggests the trolls should get off their computers, put down their newspaper and broaden their outlooks.

Brady also revealed he’d received abuse from Irish people who dubbed him a traitor for being an Irishman reporting on England games.

Not only that, there was abuse thrown his way for even supporting the country.

Inside the stadium now. Incredible atmosphere. Go and win it England. Make new heroes, you’ve got this! 🦁🦁🦁 — enda brady (@SkyEnda) July 11, 2018

He added: “So what is it about an Irish accent covering an England football team that so enrages the keyboard warriors?

“I’ve had abuse from people in Ireland, Scotland and England, with one guy describing me as a “Quisling” for having the nerve to wish England good luck ahead of their semi-final against Croatia. Seriously? Comparing me to a Nazi collaborator?

“Here’s the thing – I’ve spent 25 years studying, working and living in England and if I want to wish the team well, I will.

Read the full statement here