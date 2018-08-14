Irish golf club makes the top 10 of the 30 most beautiful golf courses in the world

From the Maldives to Mauritius, Golfscape has published the list of the world’s most beautiful golf courses.

Whether you are looking to play alongside the sea, a rainforest, or an iconic city skyline, the list features the stand out courses that promise a magical experience.

And we’ve made it to number seven.

Tralee Golf Club in County Kerry secured the spot for its stunning views and according to the list, “represents a true paradise”.

It goes on to single out the 1st and 2nd holes of the course, as they were also the locations featured in the 1970 movies Ryan's Daughter, which won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

Just search the tag #TraleeGolfLinks to see for yourself.

The list features 30 courses around the world, here are the top ten.

10. Pinnacle Point Golf Club, Garden Route

Designed by the award-winning architect Peter Matkovich, Pinnacle Point Golf Club boasts magnificent views of the ocean, cliffs, and white waters. The golf course was constructed during 2005/2006 on one of the most dramatic coast sights in the world. In both 2016 and 2017, Pinnacle Point was named South Africa’s Best Golf Course at the Annual Golf Awards.

9. Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Inspired by the great parkland courses of Europe and North America, Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course is home to the DP World Tour Championship. Dubai sets the scene for an incredible experience. The rolling fairways, brilliant white bunkering, and deep red ochre landscape are framed by a plethora of trees and shrubs making each hole picture perfect.

8. Seacliff Resort & Spa, Zanzibar

Seacliff is the only golf course on the island of Zanzibar. Golfers can experience the 9-hole Matkovich course with its clubhouse, under-cover driving range, and practice greens while enjoying the natural features of the island. To top it all, two of the last holes are played along the Indian Ocean. The course has a par 71, which includes short and long par 4’s and a couple of drivable options.

7. Tralee Golf Club, Ireland

Tralee Golf Club was designed by Arnold Palmer in 1984. The stunning 1st and 2nd holes of the course were the locations of the beach scenes in the 1970 movie Ryan’s Daughter, which won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. The golf course setting represents a true paradise for those willing to take on the challenge, at what is widely acclaimed as one of the most famous links courses in the world.

6. Heritage Golf Club, Mauritius

Welcome to Mauritius, where historical sights, diverse cultures, beautiful landscapes, and exciting activities come together to create a world-in-one-island slice of paradise. Heritage Golf Club is located between mountains and the sea, with spectacular views of the lagoon and the hills of the Black River Gorges Nature Reserve. Heritage was recently recognized as one of the top ten golf courses in Africa, according to a global news broadcaster CNN.

5. Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai

Emirates Golf Club (Majlis), the first grass course in the Middle East, takes its name from the Arabic word for ‘meeting place.’ The course features hundreds of indigenous species of flora and fauna, beautifully complemented by meandering fairways and lakes.

4. Niseko Village, Japan

When the snowfields turn to green grass, golf takes the spotlight in Niseko Village. Carved out of a thick forest, this golf course has views of the majestic Mount Yotei and surrounding Hokkaido Mountain ranges. Golfers revel in the fresh air, a relaxed pace of play while enjoying exhilarating rounds of golf on this stunning course.

3. Finca Cortesin, Spain

Designed by American Cabell Robinson, Finca Cortesin’s 18-hole championship course has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments including the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2009, 2011, and 2012. The resort became the first in Spain to feature a new, environmentally-friendly type of Bermuda grass. This world-class golf course also has outstanding practice facilities including a state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Golf Academy.

2. The Villingili Golf Course, Maldives

Villingili Golf Course is nestled on seven-and-a-half hectares at the southern end of Villingili Island in the Maldives. Imagine a golf course with coconut palms, exotic flora, white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and the crashing swells of the Indian Ocean.

1. Sperone Golf Club, France

Sperone Golf Club has been designed with the following motto, “this natural environment is too unique to be deserted, too dignified to be brutally developed, and too authentic to suffer from mediocrity.” The course’s designer, Robert Trent Jones Sr, sculpted Sperone to be one of the most beautiful 18 holes in the world.

