Irish girl chanced her arm for a Pope selfie and nailed it

The World Festival of Families concert has kicked off in Croke Park, with Pope Francis in attendance.

So far, the Pontiff has been entertained with performances from Riverdance and Daniel O’Donnell, but there’s one encounter that he will not forget.

Moments after Missy Collins of the Pavee Point Traveller group took to the stage they were introduced to Pope Francis for a blessing and some commemorative rosary beads.

As Alison Nevin, 12, stood by the Pontiff she chanced her arm and asked him for a selfie ... and nailed it.

Pope Francis takes a “selfie’ with Alison Nevin age 12 from the Carrickmines tragedy family at Croke Park

Well I never,only in Ireland,an Irish Traveller girl has just took a selfie with the pope 😂😂😳😳🇮🇪☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/OfbPgNZz3I — robbie coombes (@robbiecoombes1) August 25, 2018

I love that a young Traveller woman was the only person to have the nerve to get the Pope to take a selfie with her. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦄 Sarah☘🇮🇪 (@sdbubbles1) August 25, 2018