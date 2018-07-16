Irish fisherman catches rare white lobster in West Cork

An Irish fisherman has celebrated catching an extremely rare white lobster.

Donagh O'Connor was fishing out of Castletownbere in West Cork when he noticed something unusual in the lobster pots.

Marine experts estimate that just one in every 100 million lobsters are born white.

"We were about six miles out of Castletownbere when we lifted the pots. I knew white lobster were rare but I had no idea they were that rare," said Mr O'Connor, speaking to the Irish Times.

"When we learned how rare she was, we decided to give her to Kevin Flannery at the Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle. Females have a much wider tail than the male, and she has eggs up under so she’s in spawn. Kevin is going to try and get her to lay and hatch out small lobsters."

