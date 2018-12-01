Irish Examiner launch annual charity initiative to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul

The Irish Examiner today launched its Christmas Charity initiative in aid of St Vincent de Paul - on Saturday, December 22 they will donate 20c from every newspaper sold to St Vincent de Paul.

Karen O’Donoghue, Marketing Manager, Irish Examiner said: “We are delighted to support St Vincent de Paul again this year, a charity who provide invaluable and worthwhile support to people in need.”

Explaining this year’s campaign Ms O’Donoghue said: We all have special memories of Christmas past, a time when the little things mean the most.

We know that together little things can amount to something so much bigger, that’s why we’re donating 20c from every copy of the Irish Examiner sold on Saturday, December 22 to St Vincent de Paul.”

Darina Allen in her kitchen at Ballymaloe where she launched the Irish Examiner charity Christmas campaign ( where little things at Christmas mean the most ) in aid of SVP. Pic: Dan Linehan

Gerry Garvey, South West Regional Co-ordinator, Society of St Vincent de Paul said: “We are delighted that the Irish Examiner is working with St Vincent de Paul again this year.

"The initiative will be of great benefit to families and individuals who otherwise might face a winter of emptiness..no food..no fuel for fire..no books for school.

"The monies raised will be used to help these people through the coming winter months.”

Readers can share their Christmas memories on irishexaminer.com/competitions or go to facebook.com/irishexaminer and be in with a chance to win a shopping voucher.