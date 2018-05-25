Irish citizens fear they will miss the chance to get #HomeToVote due to travel problems in the UK
25/05/2018 - 08:40:00Back to Discover Home
Update: 2:16 PM
Irish citizens fearing they would miss the chance to vote in the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment because of travel problems in the UK have arrived to catch their ferry in west Wales, a spokesman for Stena Line said.
"There were delays in rail connections and coaches were laid on as a substitute. The coaches arrived on time and everybody is there now," he said.
"The sailing was 1.10pm and we expect the ferry to leave five or 10 minutes behind schedule, which we expect to be made up during the journey.
"I think there was more concern about missing the sailing and not being able to get across.
"The coaches did their job and got everybody there on time and they are being loaded and then will be away."
Eariler:
Over the past few days, Irish citizens have returned home to Ireland from as far away as Argentina and Asia to cast their votes in today’s abortion referendum.
People from both sides of the debate are making their way to local polling stations from as far as Australia to have their say.
Some even traveling over 15,579 kilometers to make sure they had a say over the future of the eighth amendment.
To welcome voters home, some Yes campaign supporters gathered at the arrivals gates with cheers and banners.
Dublin airport for anyone #hometovote— Eimear (@eimzkavanagh) May 25, 2018
You absolute legends
Make history people! #TogetherForYes pic.twitter.com/FId0gNfdXu
After following the #HomeToVote tag on Twitter, this Yes voter booked a last-minute $1500 flight from Canada.
She just may have forgotten to tell her parents in the process - surprise Mam!
Last minute flight from Vancouver to London: $1500— Vancouver Kilo (@Kilo53908733) May 25, 2018
Length of journey: 15 hours
Repealing the 8th: priceless.
Me mas's reacrion: also priceless. 😂#HomeToVote #abroadforyes pic.twitter.com/G11cjh11c2
Supporting the No campaign, London Irish United For Life, have been documenting voters journey home for various locations around the world.
Dee is on her way back to Ireland she’s going #hometovote NO! Dee is helping to keep Ireland abortion free. Will you come #hometovoteno and stop the threat of abortion? #savethe8th #loveboth #lovebothvoteno #lovethemboth #prolife #8thamendment #8thref #womendeservebetter don’t #repealthe8th #repealthehate #abortionkills #abortion #ireland #may25th #irelandreferendum #hometovote2018
Travelling #hometovote NO all the way from Barcelona! Fair play you two!😘 keep babies and women safe from the threat of abortion and the greedy abortion industry. come #hometovoteno #8thamendment #8thref #lovebothvoteno #womendeservebetter #donttrustpoliticians don’t #repealthe8th #repealthehate #savethe8th #prolife #abortionkills #abortion #ireland #may25th #irelandreferendum #8thamendment #8thref #womendeservebetter
Eoin O’Loughlin, 20, from County Clare but living in London, told the Press Association at Dublin Airport: “I think the unborn baby is entitled to life – I think the abortion procedure and the whole industry behind it is fairly frightening.
“There’s about 30 of us who are coming home over the next 24 hours. We’ve been in touch for the last few weeks and trying to organise flights together and so on.”
One Twitter user also reported a woman handing out Tayto crisps at Dublin airport to people at the arrival gates.
🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪THERE IS A LADY AT DUBLIN AIRPORT HANDING OUT BAGS OF TAYTO TO ALL THE ONES COMING #HOMETOVOTE 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪— Caoimhín RuPeal The 8th (@yascaoimhin) May 24, 2018
🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪
I.
ADORE.
THIS.
STUPID.
COUNTRY.
🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪
Join the conversation - comment here