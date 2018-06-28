Irish choral group transform Dublin pub with stunning performance

Irish choral band, M'ANAM, delivered a spine-tingling performance at Dame Tavern in Dublin last week.

The lads performed their latest single, Bando Ribineann (Band of Ribbons), with the groups' superb talent taking centre-stage.

The song has gone down a treat with fans praising the single's uniqueness.

M'ANAM is one the newest vocal ensembles to emerge in recent years, growing naturally from the ground-breaking choral group ANÚNA.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

