Irish choral group transform Dublin pub with stunning performance
Irish choral band, M'ANAM, delivered a spine-tingling performance at Dame Tavern in Dublin last week.
The lads performed their latest single, Bando Ribineann (Band of Ribbons), with the groups' superb talent taking centre-stage.
The song has gone down a treat with fans praising the single's uniqueness.
Love it! Great aural texture & complexity. The harmonies & musicality of all involved is exquisite— Alexis Sylvia (@assaaresto) June 5, 2018
I didn’t understand a single word, but it sounded brilliantly! 👌🏼— Holger (@holgiwankenobi) June 27, 2018
M'ANAM is one the newest vocal ensembles to emerge in recent years, growing naturally from the ground-breaking choral group ANÚNA.
