'Irish Celebs Doing Things' is the funniest Instagram page on the go right now

In need of a good giggle this hump day? Well look no further than 'Irish Celebs Doing Things' on Instagram, writes Sally Gorman.

This parody page created by Amy O'Connor just last month has already gained ample traction and here's why...

Since its creation, 'Irish Celebs Doing Things' has gone from strength to strength with a following of nearly 4,000 people in just three weeks.

With gems like this we aren't surprised...

O'Connor has delved deep into the noughties and even the nineties to dig out some of these fashion faux pas, terrible tweets and even some marketing mishaps...see below!

SSIAs... but make them sexy A post shared by Irish Celebs Doing Things (@irishcelebsdoingthings) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:51am PDT

It's almost impossible to pick a favourite post as curator Amy has us sniggering at all of her clever captions and meme-making but this Pat Kenny/Nadine Coyle classic is definitely up there:

'Irish Celebs Doing Things' is gaining plenty of momentum right now and if future posts are as funny as some of these babies well we'll be doing well.

Keep them coming...we can't wait to see who's next!