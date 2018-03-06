Irish cafe is giving free lunches to everyone named Emma … And Gary

As the nation are slowly recovering from the havoc #TheBeastFromTheEast created across the country over the last few days, one Irish cafe has decided to pay homage to #StormEmma.

How?

By offering a free lunch to everyone named Emma …. And Gary between 10am and 3pm this week.

A little something to make up for all the slagging they’ve gotten this week.

The Back Page in Phibsborough, Dublin, are known for their free lunch giveaways and often pick names from the hat to treat.

In order for Emma and Gary to get their hands on a free lunch, all they need to do is head to the venue between the hours of 10am and 3pm this week, with a photo ID.