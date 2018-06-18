Irish blogger Grace Mongey shares adorable photo of the moment her boyfriend popped the quesiton

Grace Mongey, who’s better known as FacesByGrace, has taken to Instagram to tell the world that she’s engaged.

The Irish blogger’s long-term boyfriend Chris Gernon popped the question on Sunday with the help of their daughter Sienna.

Gernon had planned the proposal to include her father who passed away from cancer nine years ago.

The pier was her Dad’s favourite spot and of course, Sunday was Father's day.

“He took me to my Dad's favourite spot, got down on one knee and asked me to marry him!,” she captioned the adorable photo.

“Actually can’t believe it, still shaking! I’m the happiest girl right now and I love you so so much @justchrisgernon thanks for making my dreams come through and for being so thoughtful”

The couple, who have been together for over four years, welcomed their daughter in September 2016.