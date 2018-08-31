Irish beauty blogger Rosie Connolly announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Rosie Connolly as she's just announced her pregnancy.

The social media influencer revealed the news she was expecting her second child with husband, Paul Quinn, via Instagram.

A post shared by Rosie Connolly-Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Aug 30, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Posing for a photo with three-year-old son Harry, the blonde beauty wrote:

"We’ve been keeping a very big secret. Even more happiness is on its way to us...2019 we’re ready for you. Harry’s going to make the best big brother."

2018 is shaping up to be a great year for Rosie.

The beauty blogger got married to partner Paul in May of this year.