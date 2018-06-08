Irish author, Louise O'Neill, among the passengers caught up in Ryanair flight confusion

By Kyle Lehane

It was a case of 'Where are we?' instead of 'Are we there yet?' for Ryanair passengers last night flying from Dublin as their flight to Budapest instead landed in Vienna.

Author Louise O'Neill tweeted her frustration after a long night of confusion.

Newstalk reporter and presenter, Richard Chambers, was also one of the passengers caught up in the confusion, tweeting as events occurred.

So. We were flying to Budapest. Our flight was delayed. There was an announcement to say “Sorry. Budapest is closed. We’re going to land in Bratislava.”



Twenty minutes later we’ve landed.



“Ladies and gentlemen... we’re in Vienna”.@Ryanair wha? — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) June 7, 2018

Ryanair said the flight had to be re-directed following a runway closure at Budapest Airport and was diverted to the nearest available airport.

Passengers said this news wasn't communicated to them, and said they were left with no food or water after disembarking from the flight in Vienna.

Nobody. Not the crew nor the passengers know what’s happening. “We’ll tell you more information if we get it.” — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) June 7, 2018

Passengers then had to source their own travel to Budapest as there was a shortage of accommodation and bus coaches.

Ryanair said in a statement that they would reimburse passengers for the travel costs incurred as a result.

“Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this diversion, which was entirely beyond our control.”

Also, the driver started laughing when we asked him to drive us to Budapest.



“Budapest?!”

“Yes.”

“BUDAPEST?!”

“Yes. Please. Please.” — Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) June 8, 2018

Passengers were grateful to reach Budapest at around 7am this morning after a tiring and tough few hours.