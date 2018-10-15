Irish artists pay tribute to journalists killed around the world

A Maltese man based in the west of Ireland has produced and directed a poignant music video calling for international support for journalists.

Andrew Galea released 'We Are Daphne' to coincide with the anniversary of the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The music video features Galway guitarist Mick Joyce and vocalist Zoe Langsdale, who is originally from New York.

"If one of the most basic principles of democracy is the freedom to ask questions, to interrogate and to fight the abuse of our freedoms, then journalists are our soldiers on the front line," said Mr Galea.

"Our journalists are there to speak for us – for me and you. And when they come for your journalists, that is when it is time for us to speak out and let them know that 'You may kill the messenger, but you will never kill the message'.

"It is time for us civilians to step in and support our journalists."

