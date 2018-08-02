Irish activist Sinéad Burke joins British Vogue as Contributing Editor

Irish activist Sinéad Burke has joined British Vogue as a contributing editor.

The news comes mere months after being included in the magazine’s inaugural Power List of their 25 most influential and inspirational female figures.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, Burke wrote, “I’m very, very proud to be a new Contributing Editor to @britishvogue.”

“Thank you so much to @edward_enninful for his extraordinary leadership and to @gilesharrersley and @alcaselyhayford to taking a chance on me.”

Her first piece with the powerhouse publication, titled ‘Why I choose to embrace my differences’, is about her body, disability and our response to difference.

I love being a little person, I love my body, and I’m privileged to have been born into a family who celebrated and nurtured my differences. My physicality resulted in a unique perspective, one that shaped my personality and ambition

Since the Dublin native announced the news the people of Twitter have been dubbing her as ‘unstoppable’.

And there is no denying that she is.

Sinéad has been whizzing from conferences to panels and beyond for the last while speaking about an array of important and topical subjects.

She talked about the topic of 'Fostering Inclusivity' at this year's World Economic Forum and is acclaimed for her TED talk on 'Why design should include everyone'.

During the month of April, she featured on the cover of Business of Fashion's, Age of Influence - the special edition magazine rotated several covers, one featuring Sinead, another Kim Kardashian.

And Oprah to Will.I.Am, we're pretty sure there isn't a celebrity that Sinead Burke has not rubbed shoulders with.

Watch this space, as this is only the beginning for Sinéad Burke.