Ireland’s version of Three Lion’s It’s Coming Home is catching on

With World Cup fever at its peak you can’t turn a corner without hearing the words, ‘it's coming home’.

As Ireland didn’t qualify for this year’s tournament, we’ve adapted the Three Lions song to celebrate the end of what a lot of us have spent our summer doing.

And that’s, of course, the bog.

Michael 'Pixie' O'Gorman sent us in this video of him celebrating the end of the hang sandwiches, peat and flasks of tae.

Even Daithí O Sé has chimed in.