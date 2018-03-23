Ireland's Richest entertainers have been revealed

U2 have been named the richest entertainers in Ireland, worth a combined €647m.

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2018 has been published - and puts Mark Burnett and Roma Downey from MGM Television in second with €443m.

While Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley, completes the Top 3 on €230m.


Enya, Liam Neeson, Niall Horan, Bob Geldof and Graham Norton also feature in the list.

