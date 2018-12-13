Ireland's most Christmassy home has been revealed

Anthony Doyle from Arklow in County Wicklow has won Energia’s 'Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2018'.

Following a national public vote of entries from all across Ireland, Anthony took the lead for his display of lights and Christmas decor.

Of the 2299 total votes cast, 654 voted for the winner.

In a closely run competition, Phil Corcoran and Paddy Toner from Lucan in Dublin and Bernie Carroll from Bruree in Limerick were second and third.

In recognition of his victory, Energia will donate half of the €3,000 to Arklow Community First Responders and the other half to Arklow RNLI, Anthony’s charities of choice.

The runner-up’s chosen charities will each receive €2,000 and €1,000 respectively.

The national competition to find the best-decorated home in Ireland at Christmas time started on Monday, November 19 and entries were received from all across Ireland.

Energia then chose the top six based on decoration design, use of space, festive spirit and wow factor, which included homes from Dublin, Limerick, Wexford and Wicklow.

Anthony Doyle holds the proud title of 'Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2018' winner.

Ross O’Mullane, Marketing Manager Energia, said:

“We would like to congratulate Anthony and all the entrants who participated in this year’s competition. With entries from all across Ireland, the level of effort and creativity for such worthy causes makes the competition worthwhile.

We are delighted to have the opportunity to make a contribution to Anthony’s chosen charities, Arklow Community First Responders and Arklow RNLI on his behalf.

"We would like to wish everyone a happy Christmas from the Energia team, and we look forward to 2019’s competition."