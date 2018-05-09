Ireland's largest health, fitness and wellness festival returns to Dublin this weekend

Back to Discover Home

Looking to get out and make the most of this weekend? Look no further.

Ireland's largest health, fitness and wellness festival returns with a new setup at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin in just three days on Saturday, May 12.

Whether you're a fitness fanatic, health advocate, or just want to get some mindfulness in, WellFest has something to offer everyone.

Combining world-class professionals and brands in fitness, mental health and healthy food, WellFest is a place to be inspired, try something new and have fun.

The timetable across both days includes some well-known faces in the food, health and fitness industries including, Davina McCall, Jennifer Rock aka The Skin Nerd, Roz Purcell, William Murray & James Kavanagh of Currabinny, and Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach, to name just a few.

Some final-release tickets are still available herebut with only three days until the festival, be quick to avoid disappointment.

Timetables of speaker times are available here.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: WellFest, Wellness, Mindfulness, Health, Fitness, Food, Dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover