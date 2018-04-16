Ireland's largest gin parlor to open in Galway

Ireland's largest Gin parlour, Hyde will open in Galway later this month.

From gin schools and festivals to Easter eggs, gin is the drink on everyone’s lips right now, so it's safe to say that it's where all the cool kids will be going.

Happy Easter folks enjoy the weekend 🌼🌺🌼 A post shared by Hyde Galway (@hydebargalway) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:50am PDT

Speaking about the opening, marketing manager Douglas Leddin, boasted about the 500+ gins stocked, including 'Unicorn Tears Gin', which we can confirm didn't hurt any mythical animals in the processes.

"We wanted to have one of the largest collections of Gin in Ireland and with 500 I think it's safe to say we have that title. We had friends from around the world collect Gin for us over the last twelve months and worked closely with the Celtic whiskey store who recently ran the very successful Gin Experience in Dublin Castle, in order to help us source so many gins from around the world," she said.

Step 1 complete. #Hyde A post shared by Hyde Galway (@hydebargalway) on Apr 4, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

"Our most unusual gin has to be "Unicorn Tears Gin" which isn't made from real unicorns tears as they don't cry due to their happy nature. But made from a bunch of secret ingredients on a unicorn farm in a secret location resulting in a bittersweet gin experience and an iridescent glittery appearance"

But Hyde isn't all about botanicals and Gin.

They will be serving a collection of Rum, Vodkas, Tequilas and local craft beers and Irish craft beers as well as Japanese beer on draft.