Ireland’s first adult-only cafe is opening in Tipperary

An adult-only cafe is opening in Co. Tipperary.

The Old Barracks Coffee Roasters in Birdhill will be a kids-free zone from the summer.

They say it's so customers can fully enjoy the coffee experience they offer.

Posting on Instagram owner Alan Andrew wrote:

"In the roastery space we are going to create a café where you can come an have a coffee experience and learn at the same time - you will be able to brew your own coffee, learn about the roasting, watch coffee roasting, take part in tastings and much more.

"In order to ensure the space and customers are respected, I am strongly considering an adults-only policy / no kids zone. While this will most likely annoy some people I really believe this is crucial to respect the environment we create and the customers who will come for the experience"

Since the news was announced it hasn't been received very well on various social media platforms:

