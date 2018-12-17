Ireland's favourite Christmas driving song is revealed and it's not surprising

With just over a week left until Christmas Day, many people are planning their drive home to spend the festive season with friends and family.

More important than the route, however, is their festive playlist.

Motorcheck surveyed 1,000 Irish adults to find their favourite Christmas song to listen to when driving home, and the top choice is not surprising.

Chris Rea's classic song, 'Driving Home For Christmas', came out on top with 29.77% of respondents naming it as their favourite.

In second place was Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Also among the top five choices were Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree', 'It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' by Andy Williams and Coldplay's 'Christmas Lights'.