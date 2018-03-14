Ireland's Eurovision entry could face ban in Russia after video features gay couple

This year’s Irish Eurovision entry could face a broadcast ban in Russia, as the video to the track, violates the country’s strict anti-gay ‘propaganda’ ban.

The three-minute clip, which was released last week, follows a gay couple as they dance through Temple Bar.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy will perform his song, Together, as part of semi-final One in Lisbon on May 8.

According to Eurovision rules, participating countries must broadcast all entries during the live broadcast or face a possible ban.

While the promotional video for the song features a male couple, it is not known if they will perform with O'Shaughnessy live onstage during the performance.

Countries are not obliged to provide a promotional video as part of their entry, the live performance at the Eurovision is the only aspect taken into account.

Upon hearing the news, the singer tweet this reaction:

The Russians are now threatening a broadcasting ban because of my video for ‘Together’. Anti-gay propaganda regime at its finest! Hilarious if you ask me.. #IDareYou https://t.co/6j1ECrdLBi — Ryan O'Shaughnessy (@Ryan_Acoustic) March 12, 2018

The dancers performing in the video, directed by Christian Tierney and choreographed by Ciaran Connolly, are Alan McGrath (who previously performed as a backing dancer and drummer for Ryan) and Kevin O’Dwyer.