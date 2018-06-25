Ireland you’re looking well - time to break out the 99s

The summer has finally arrived and people were quick to make the most of the glorious weather.

The heat was too intense for some.

I would survive the apocalypse! In the absence of owning garden furniture, I constructed my own sun shelter with a clothes horse, pitchfork and umbrella! #irishheatwave pic.twitter.com/StAaJ1a5nt — 🐠✨Jane✨🌜 (@JaneCollins16) June 24, 2018

Many took to the beach during the sunny spell.

Overall many just enjoyed the fab weather.

Some relaxed with a few drinks.

The good weather is set to stick around till at least Friday according to Met Éireann so there's plenty of time to pick up that much-needed tan.