Ireland you’re looking well - time to break out the 99s
The summer has finally arrived and people were quick to make the most of the glorious weather.
The heat was too intense for some.
I would survive the apocalypse! In the absence of owning garden furniture, I constructed my own sun shelter with a clothes horse, pitchfork and umbrella! #irishheatwave pic.twitter.com/StAaJ1a5nt— 🐠✨Jane✨🌜 (@JaneCollins16) June 24, 2018
Many took to the beach during the sunny spell.
Overall many just enjoyed the fab weather.
Fab morning here in Dunmore East, going to be a cracking day for the Food Festival Don’t forget the sunscreen 😎 #heatwave #Ireland @ancienteastIRL @barrabest @WaterfordIYP @DiscoverDunmore @Thetaste_ie @MrKeithMahon @OriginalIrishHt pic.twitter.com/qisxbXcNel— Mailo Power (@MailoPower) June 24, 2018
Love this time of year when it never gets fully dark. This shot of Ben Bulben was just taken at 11pm tonight. #Strandhill #Sligo #MySligo #GoStrandhill #WildAtlanticWay #ireland #sky #sea #clouds #summer pic.twitter.com/WvlZ3hsMML— John Keating (@terranovadesign) June 22, 2018
The Waterford coastline! Ireland is so beautiful in sunshine! @MetEireann @AimsirTG4 #Summer #Ireland #sunshine #sunnysoutheast #Waterford 🌅🌊☀ pic.twitter.com/4PffOjt7cb— Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) June 24, 2018
Good evening from Dublin Ireland @LovinDublin @VisitDublin @TourismIreland @GoToIrelandUS #StormHour #loveireland #weather @Stairnahireann @irish_daily_ @dublin #Dublin #summer @IrelandB4UDie @IrelandGuide pic.twitter.com/i7GlQnkYv4— Craig O Toole (@craigophoto) June 23, 2018
Some relaxed with a few drinks.
Not the regulation @dungarvanbrewco glass but appropriate under the circumstances I think #heatwave #irishheatwave #indiebeer pic.twitter.com/dyk929d5be— sean dwyer (@Doug_Groovy) June 24, 2018
The good weather is set to stick around till at least Friday according to Met Éireann so there's plenty of time to pick up that much-needed tan.
