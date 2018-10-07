Ireland to launch its first dedicated cancer support magazine

HappyMagazine.ie, an innovative support website for people affected by cancer in Ireland, is launching Ireland’s first dedicated cancer support magazine.

HappyMagazine.ie, Ireland’s only non-charity, non-medical dedicated cancer support resource, currently publishes relevant positive and helpful content for anyone going through cancer or surviving after cancer (a patient or their friends/families) online daily.

Since its inception in July 2017, Happy Magazine has gone from strength to strength and has now had over 50,000 views and now, this November, it will launch its first print edition.

The launch issue will have a print run of 10,000 copies and be solely funded by relevant and responsible advertising revenue.

The magazine will be distributed across the country to all cancer treatment centres.

Founder and Editor Holly Kennedy says,