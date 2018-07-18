Ireland rugby star donates kit to charity shop

Ireland and Leinster second-row Devin Toner called into St Vincent de Paul in Maynooth today to donate some of his gear.

The rugby star surely caused a scrum at the charity shop after his good deed for the day.

Anyone in the 6'11" height range and looking for size 2XL jerseys and jackets was in luck if they were in the Kildare town this afternoon.

Anyone looking for some Leinster & Ireland gear and want to do a good deed I’ve just dropped this lot into St Vincent De Paul in Maynooth, on the Main Street. Mostly 2XL @NKRFC @SVP_Ireland #stvincentdepaul pic.twitter.com/jF1XlsLzYr — Devin Toner (@DevinToner4) July 18, 2018

St Vincent de Paul Ireland thanked the 32-year-old for his "brilliant" donation, saying on Twitter: "Without the support of people like yourself we would not be able to provide the services we run!"

Hopefully, this starts a trend among sports stars as it's a great way to raise money for such worthy causes.

Well done, Devin!

Digital Desk