Ireland ranked fourth in the world for travel experiences according to TripAdvisor

Ireland has been ranked the fourth best destination in the world for ‘travel experiences’ by TripAdvisor.

The popular travel site has unveiled research about the top places in the world for travelers to participate in local tours, activities and experiences, based on the combined average ratings and reviews of its users.

According to TripAdvisor “Ireland’s scenic landscapes, like a Howth Peninsula Hiking tour, and cultural experiences, like a Whiskey Tasting Tour of Dublin, makes it one of the best countries in Europe for travel experiences”.

Howth Peninsula's Hiking tour is a highlight for many tourists visiting Ireland.

Tourism Ireland welcomed the news that Ireland had beat the likes of Australia, Mexico and the US making it one of the world’s top-ranked destinations for travel experiences.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The great variety of things to see and do, activities and experiences is one of our unique selling points and makes Ireland such a great choice for a short break or holiday.”

The top five best destinations in the world for travel experiences are:

1. Costa Rica

2. New Zealand

3. Vietnam

4. Ireland

5. Scotland

