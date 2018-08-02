Ireland has a new hero of Irish storytelling - as chosen by the President

Multi award-winning investigative journalist Gemma O'Doherty has been honoured by President Michael D Higgins as a hero of Irish storytelling at the Féile na Laoch in Cork.

Gemma is best known for her work in exposing corruption in the criminal justice system, her reporting of the 1985 death of Fr Niall Molloy leading to the reopening of the case.

You didn’t read in today’s papers or hear on RTÉ that Gemma O'Doherty was honored yesterday by

President Michael D Higgins yesterday as a hero of Irish storytelling at the Feile na Laoch (Festival of Heroes) in Cuil Aodh Co Cork

The scandal was later described in the Oireachtas as the biggest cover-up in the history of the state.

She then became the Chief Features Writer of the Irish Independent where she worked for 16 years. Her 2016 YouTube documentary 'Mary Boyle: The Untold Story' about the cover-up of the rape and murder of Ireland's longest missing person has been viewed over 750,000 times.

Speaking about the day she spent with Michael D Higgins, she said on Twitter:

"During the day, we had a discussion about the meaning of ‘home’. Later on, I told President Higgins I hoped he might have used the opportunity to raise homelessness. He said he is concerned about the crisis. It’s a pity his presidency has not reflected that more."

The celebratory day of the Aeríocht, or heroes, featured musicians, led by Phil Coulter; singers, led by Christy Moore and Glen Hansard; a parade led by the Cullen pipe Band; poets, led by President Michael D Higgins; and a sunset, enjoyed by all.