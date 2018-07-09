Ireland bursts with pride as trio of young Irishwomen win big at the European Athletics Championships

The European Athletics Under 18 Championships got underway at the weekend and to say we are proud of our Irish participants would be an understatement.

Three golds and one silver were brought home between a trio of enormously talented young Irishwomen at this year's Championships.

Sarah Healy of Ireland crosses the line to win the Girls 1500m;Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland celebrates winning gold in the Girl's 200m final; and Sophie O'Sullivan of Ireland celebrates winning silver in the Girls 800m at the European U18 Athletics Championships in Gyor, Hungary. Photos by Giancarlo Columbo/Sportsfile.

Sarah Healy by winning both the 1500m and 3000m titles as she broke the record of Switzerland's Delia Sclabas at the inaugural championships in Tbilisi two years ago.

15-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke took home gold for the 200m final less than 24 hours after Sarah Healy secured Ireland's first gold of the Championships.

Then it was Sophie O'Sullivan, Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter, who won silver in the 800m.

There were emotional scenes all around at the Championships in what is an exceptional achievement, not only for the medal-winners but for all who participated.

We are extremely proud of our young stars and even more proud to be Irish right now.

Comhghairdeas, a cailíní!
By Breda Graham
Digital Journalist

