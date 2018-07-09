Ireland bursts with pride as trio of young Irishwomen win big at the European Athletics Championships
The European Athletics Under 18 Championships got underway at the weekend and to say we are proud of our Irish participants would be an understatement.
Three golds and one silver were brought home between a trio of enormously talented young Irishwomen at this year's Championships.
Sarah Healy by winning both the 1500m and 3000m titles as she broke the record of Switzerland's Delia Sclabas at the inaugural championships in Tbilisi two years ago.
15-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke took home gold for the 200m final less than 24 hours after Sarah Healy secured Ireland's first gold of the Championships.
Then it was Sophie O'Sullivan, Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter, who won silver in the 800m.
There were emotional scenes all around at the Championships in what is an exceptional achievement, not only for the medal-winners but for all who participated.
We are extremely proud of our young stars and even more proud to be Irish right now.
Comhghairdeas, a cailíní!
Here’s an even better picture of how you run the legs off the field pic.twitter.com/ZQDAnTc37a— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 8, 2018
Makes me so happy to see an Irish person win . Why an incredible championships so far for Ireland ,such talent to develop for the future #exciting #responsibility #talent #development https://t.co/GqVZMolGPb— Rob Heffernan (@RM_Heffernan) July 7, 2018
Super job keeping us all informed and brilliant with the athletes @FeidhlimKelly 👏👏👏 https://t.co/FGr5KtHFpP— Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) July 8, 2018
Sarah Healy has ruled the distance events at the European U18 Championships!— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 8, 2018
Two days after winning the 3000m title in a championship record, the Irishwoman does the same to win the 1500m title in Gyor.
Ireland's third gold medal of the championships! pic.twitter.com/si9l0NQqMO
That performance by Sarah Healy @irishathletics was exceptional. She is some talent. Ireland now third in medal table. #EuroU18s pic.twitter.com/eP8sFrOtk0— Sport for Business (@SportforBusines) July 8, 2018
Inspired and so excited on all the performances of @irishathletics U18 team the last few days.....so good to see Irish athletes killing it on the international stage 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) July 8, 2018
Another GOLD for Ireland ..!! Congrats @RhasidatAdeleke This is a serious week for @irishathletics https://t.co/I6CgpXf1xK— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) July 7, 2018
“May I congratulate Rhasidat Adeleke on winning gold in the 200 meter sprint, and Sophie O'Sullivan on winning silver in the 800m, at the European Championships today. Their outstanding performances deserve our praise, and will inspire many young people to participate in sport.”— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 7, 2018
A brilliant run from Rhasidat Adeleke in the 200m final at the European U18 Championships to claim Ireland's second gold medal of the event! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wDZed643Dk— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 7, 2018
Absolutely love all the gals beginning to break through in Irish athletics. Gina Akpe-Moses, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sarah Healy, Phil Healy, Sophie O'Sullivan, Patience Jumbo-Gula - who run the world?🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) July 8, 2018
This doesn't happen very often. Congrats to @RhasidatAdeleke pic.twitter.com/TnTLnrpbPy— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 7, 2018
Your Sunday morning moment of joy. @soniaagrith (@soniaagléim?) celebrates her daughter, Sophie O'Sullivan's European Championships Silver medal. pic.twitter.com/23x68iQnDQ— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) July 8, 2018
Girls 800m Medal presentation this evening at 5:10pm Irish time 6:10pm in Gyor @irishathletics @RTEsport I am absolutely honoured to have been asked to present the medals @EuroAthletics pic.twitter.com/MlDUMdZ81v— sonia osullivan (@soniaagrith) July 8, 2018
How amazing is that! Well done Sophie. Proud Mama @soniaagrith 🙌 https://t.co/umGJDMwWRS— Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) July 7, 2018
A silver medal and a golden interview with Sophie O’Sullivan in 2:06.05 over 800m pic.twitter.com/ozpEhHNyAM— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 7, 2018
Oh mum you’re embarrassing me pic.twitter.com/Ly4aI3Niwa— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 8, 2018
Great to see @EuroAthletics inviting double European Champion Sonia O’Sullivan to present the medals for the European U18 800m athletes including the silver to her daughter Sophie. #Priceless pic.twitter.com/7a52FNzX9w— Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) July 8, 2018
Irish Under 18 athletics team scheduled to return (laden with medals) to Dublin Airport at 6.40pm tomorrow Monday.— Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) July 8, 2018
Double delight! 🥇🥇Sarah Healy won her second Euro U18 gold with 4:18.72.Her recent Irish youth & junior rec was 4:09. Fab talent & suitable climax to excellent comp 4 #TeamIRL which brought home 3 golds & 1 silver👏 Well done athletes & coaches: Mol an oige etc.@irishathletics— cliona foley (@ponyyelof) July 8, 2018
@irishathletics some outstanding achievements by young Irish athletes this weekend at the European U18 championships. Well done to all!— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 8, 2018
Laochra Óga! Sarah Healy 🥇🥇, Rhasidat Adeleke 🥇 & Sophie O'Sullivan 🥈🇮🇪☘️👏👏👏 #Gyor2018 pic.twitter.com/WIwlpNkZNK— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 8, 2018
Giddy times for @irishathletics ... 3 🥇🥇🥇& a silver medal 🥈 at the European U18 Championships & the news has brought congrats tweets from 🇮🇪 @PresidentIRL & retweet from the Prime Minister / Taoiseach @campaignforleo #LongMayItContinue pic.twitter.com/rsm9FyNCn9— Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) July 8, 2018
Jaysus gang! 😮 I knew Sarah Healy had got double gold #Gyor2018 but did you see the way she won the 1500m?! Destroyed the field! #amazing 👏🇮🇪🏃♀️@irishathletics #SarahHealy BTW she won the 3000m by more!! 🙂 https://t.co/C2OdjVBGHP— Shane Byrne (@shanebyrneoffic) July 9, 2018
@irishathletics fantastic results, congrats to everyone involved! The future is bright (green) ☘️ https://t.co/1lrnWXjG2h— Elaine Taylor (@LaineyTaylor2) July 9, 2018
@soniaagrith and Sophie proving that the Apple really doesn't fall far from the Tree #FutureStars #Olympics— Anthony Tierney (@anthonytierney) July 9, 2018
The @irishathletics girls topped the medals table at the European U18 Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/6V3hhqLYgP— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 9, 2018
Every parents dream and hopes...love that way that Sophie’s mum Sonia O Sullivan lived every moment of the race..well done to all @irishathletics https://t.co/9BLBy9FTzk— Pat Dunne (@dunnser3) July 8, 2018
Fantastic performances by all. Well done everyone.— GottaRun (@GottaRun_IRL) July 8, 2018
Very proud of all these young athletes. It looks like a bright future ahead for Ireland in Track and Feild.— Anne Davern (@AnneDavern) July 8, 2018
Great to see the impact of @irishathletics success in Gyor this week. Acknowledgement from the 🇮🇪 Prime Minister @campaignforleo is always a welcome boost for our sport. https://t.co/qYFhcJPoNl— Svein Arne Hansen (@SvenPres) July 8, 2018
Come welcome home the Irish ☘️ U18 team at @DublinAirport due in on @AerLingus flight from Vienna to terminal 2 at 18:40 this evening pic.twitter.com/yYbHOHFyQg— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 9, 2018
