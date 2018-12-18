Ireland 2018: The biggest stories of the year

Repealing the Eighth Amendment was the most important news story of the year in Ireland.

That is according to a new survey, which also found that Brexit only placed 35th on the list.

The 26th of May 2018 will go down in Irish history as the day the country repealed the Eighth Amendment.

According to research as part of the Core Cultural Index, Ireland voting Yes was the main news story of the year.

The HSE's apology to those affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, and the rise of homeless adults in October, completed the top three of the biggest headlines in the last 12 months.

In addition to the top ten news stories, the top ten stories with the greatest awareness have also been released.

A Lidl supermarket in Dublin being looted and destroyed during Storm Emma in February took top spot, ahead of the re-election of Michael D Higgins, the World Cup and the British royal wedding.

Other stories that resonated strongly with the Irish public included the death of Dolores O'Riordan, and the opening of the first Krispy Kreme outlet in Blanchardstown.

What was your top story of the year? Let us know in the comments.